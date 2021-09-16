Coles County reports 6 additional COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Thursday reported the deaths of six additional county residents with COVID-19.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends," the health department reported. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loves ones in this very difficult time."

In addition, the health department reported that a total of 163 new COVID-19 cases were identified Sept. 11-16 in Coles County. That total includes 27 new cases being identified on Thursday.

The health department reported that the new cases have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 7,361. The total consists of 6,972 recovered, 277 recovering, and 112 deceased.

"Wearing of masks indoors for vaccinated and unvaccinated is part of Gov. Pritzker's executive order. If you are having symptoms of COVID-19 like illness stay home," the health department reported.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.