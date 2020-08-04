You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
0 comments
CORONAVIRUS | LOCAL

Coles County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported one new death and six new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases that were identified Tuesday.

The health department reported that the total case count for Coles County is now 420, with four currently hospitalized, 294 recovered, 19 deceased, and 103 recovering.

Coles County Health Department has reported that its highest priority is isolating and quarantining all positive cases and their contacts within 24 hours of receiving their positive confirmed test. The department has reported that the sooner positive cases are isolated/quarantined, the quicker the virus spread can be slowed.

Has Pritzker been overextending his executive authority? Here's what the House GOP leader said today.

The health department reported that Coles County COVID-19 positive cases are widely community spread and that a number of the cases are due to large gatherings without social distancing and not wearing masks.

"Wearing masks, social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home when you are ill are known to slow the spread of COVID-19 virus," the health department reported.

Community members are asked to remember the "3 W’s: 'Wear a mask, Watch your distance, and Wash your hands.'"

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Financial aid keeps students afloat during coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News