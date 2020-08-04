Coles County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported one new death and six new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases that were identified Tuesday.

The health department reported that the total case count for Coles County is now 420, with four currently hospitalized, 294 recovered, 19 deceased, and 103 recovering.

Coles County Health Department has reported that its highest priority is isolating and quarantining all positive cases and their contacts within 24 hours of receiving their positive confirmed test. The department has reported that the sooner positive cases are isolated/quarantined, the quicker the virus spread can be slowed.

The health department reported that Coles County COVID-19 positive cases are widely community spread and that a number of the cases are due to large gatherings without social distancing and not wearing masks.

"Wearing masks, social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home when you are ill are known to slow the spread of COVID-19 virus," the health department reported.

Community members are asked to remember the "3 W’s: 'Wear a mask, Watch your distance, and Wash your hands.'"