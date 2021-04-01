Coles County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, gives vaccination update

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Friday that six new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county and it gave a vaccination process update.
According to the health department, the additional laboratory confirmed cases have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,568. The total consists of six current hospitalizations, 39 active recovering, 5,429 recovered, and 94 deaths.
The health department reported that it is continuing to vaccinate those ages 16 or older who live or work in Coles County. They can request a vaccination by emailing covid19@co.coles.il.us and including their name, birth date, home zip code, and phone number. They are advised to visit the department's Facebook page next week for information on upcoming vaccination clinics.
The state on Thursday reported 3,526 new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the highest one-day total since Feb. 5.
That drove the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate to 3.5 percent, a high since Feb. 3, as more than 96,000 test results were reported over the previous 24 hours. Another 25 COVID-19-positive Illinoisans were reported to have died over the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 21,326 since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations continued to trend upward as well, with 1,411 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, including 304 intensive care unit beds and 121 ventilators.
Vaccinations continue to increase, but the vast majority of Illinoisans have still not been completely vaccinated. As of Thursday, 17.3% of the state’s population, or over 2.2 million people, were fully vaccinated. More than 5.9 million doses have been administered of the more than 7.5 million doses that have been distributed to providers.