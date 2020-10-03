Coles County reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department said Saturday that seven additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county.

The health department said the new figure has brought the total case count for Coles County to 1,615, with 10 currently hospitalized, 1,428 recovered, 32 deceased, and 145 recovering.

Coles County's COVID-19 risk metrics level was recently moved into the state's "orange" warning level. Orange indicates there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.

The health department reported that Coles County had 226 cases per 100,000, with the state's target being less than 50 per 100,000, for the week of Sept. 20-26. The county's positivity rate was 8.6%, with the target being less than or equal to 8%, it said.

