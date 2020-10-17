Coles County reports 7 more COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department announced Saturday that seven more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those numbers have reportedly brought the county's total case count to 1,821, with seven currently hospitalized, 1,597 recovered, 38 deceased, and 179 recovering.
The health department also reported that Coles County remains in the state's "blue level," which indicates that the county is experiencing overall stable metrics. Coles County has reportedly reached an average of 177 case per 100,000 residents, with the county's test positivity rate now at 5.5%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 3,629 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 27 additional deaths.
A woman in her 70s from Cumberland County was listed among those who died.
Currently, state health officials are reporting a total of 339,803 cases, including 9,192 deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 10-16 is 5.2%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,489 specimens for a total of 6,696,257.
As of Friday night, 2,073 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 422 patients were in the ICU and 165 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
