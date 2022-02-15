Coles County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 14,964 and total deaths to 163 since the pandemic began.

For the week of Feb. 6-12, there were 200 cases, a decrease of 43.50% compared to the previous week. There were also four cases reported on Sunday, Feb. 13.

For the month, there have been 498 cases, which is a dramatic decrease from January when the county reported 4,650 cases.

The health department also reported that 43.65% of Coles County residents are vaccinated, with 47.26% receiving at least on dose as of Feb. 14.

Currently, there are 26 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and out of those hospitalized, three are in the Critical Care Unit. Eight others are being monitored in the COVID @ Home program.

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus.

