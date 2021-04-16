Coles County reports 7 new positive COVID cases

The federal agencies made that recommendation after reporting rare and severe blood clots in six women aged 18-48, whose symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination, according to the CDC. More than 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses have been administered nationwide.

On Friday, IDPH also announced dates and sites throughout the state that will offer vaccination appointments specifically for college and university students, in an effort to vaccinate college students in Illinois.

Mass vaccination sites in Adams, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Lake, Madison, Sangamon, St. Clair, Winnebago and Will counties will provide appointments for college students on specific dates from April 17 to April 20.

Colleges and universities will have the links where students can register for an appointment, according to the IDPH news release.

As the state’s vaccination rate increases, the number of new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 has also been on the rise this month.

New COVID-19 cases this month have exceeded 2,000 to 3,000 cases daily, compared to last month when new and probable COVID-19 cases fell to between 1,000 to 2,000 daily.