Coles County reports 7 new positive COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Coles County health officials on Friday announced seven new positive cases of COVID.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 5,645 since the start of the pandemic, the county health department said in a release. Of those, four are hospitalized, 94 have died and 42 are recovering.
Nearly one quarter of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data released Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
With more than 3.18 million state residents fully vaccinated, the percentage of fully vaccinated Illinoisans has reached 24.95% as of Thursday.
The state has administered 7,779,290 doses of the vaccine out of more than 9.7 million total doses received by state and local health officials.
The vaccination milestone came after IDPH announced on Tuesday the state will pause distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, following the advice of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The federal agencies made that recommendation after reporting rare and severe blood clots in six women aged 18-48, whose symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination, according to the CDC. More than 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses have been administered nationwide.
On Friday, IDPH also announced dates and sites throughout the state that will offer vaccination appointments specifically for college and university students, in an effort to vaccinate college students in Illinois.
Mass vaccination sites in Adams, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Lake, Madison, Sangamon, St. Clair, Winnebago and Will counties will provide appointments for college students on specific dates from April 17 to April 20.
Colleges and universities will have the links where students can register for an appointment, according to the IDPH news release.
As the state’s vaccination rate increases, the number of new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 has also been on the rise this month.
New COVID-19 cases this month have exceeded 2,000 to 3,000 cases daily, compared to last month when new and probable COVID-19 cases fell to between 1,000 to 2,000 daily.
On Friday, the state announced 3,866 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. The seven-day rolling positivity rate has held steady at 4.2% since Wednesday.