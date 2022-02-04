Coles County reports 74 COVID-19 cases Friday

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The latest reports include 49 confirmed cases reported on Thursday and 25 additional cases reported on Friday.

The latest numbers bring the total positive cases to 14,701 since the pandemic began in March 2020. The total number of deaths stands at 156.

The health department also reported that 43.29% of Coles County residents are vaccinated, with 47.19% receiving at least one dose as of Feb. 3.

Currently, there are 31 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and out of those hospitalized, two are in the Critical Care Unit. Fourteen others are being monitored in the COVID @ Home program.

