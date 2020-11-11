Coles County reports 85 COVID cases, new single-day high

CHARLESTON — Coles County saw a new one-day high for COVID-19 cases Wednesday with the announcement that an additional 85 county residents have tested positive for the disease.

Wednesday’s figure surpasses the previous one-day high total of 72, set on Wednesday of last week.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department announced the new cases and said they brought the county’s total for cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus to 2,748.

Of those, 23 county residents are hospitalized, 615 are recovering, 2,057 have recovered and 53 are deceased, the news release said.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 145 people in the state had died of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, the highest single-day death toll since the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in May, while overall hospital usage in the state reached its highest level.

IDPH also reported 12,657 new cases of the disease had been confirmed since Tuesday out of 93,464 tests performed, for a single-day statewide positivity rate of 13.5%. The preliminary rolling seven-day average positivity rate stood at 12.5%.