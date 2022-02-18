Coles County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 15,020 since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of deaths stands at 163.

The health department also reported that 43.74% of Coles County residents are vaccinated, with 47.43% receiving at least one dose as of Feb. 17.

Currently, there are 16 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and out of those hospitalized, three are in the Critical Care Unit. Five others are being monitored in the COVID @ Home program.

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus.

