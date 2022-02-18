Coles County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday. 

This brings the total number of positive cases to 15,020 since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of deaths stands at 163.

Coles County COVID-19 Stats 2.18.22.jpg

The health department also reported that 43.74% of Coles County residents are vaccinated, with 47.43% receiving at least one dose as of Feb. 17.

Currently, there are 16 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and out of those hospitalized, three are in the Critical Care Unit. Five others are being monitored in the COVID @ Home program.

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus. 

