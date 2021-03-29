Coles County reports 94th death from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, health officials said Monday.

The additional death from the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 94, the Coles County Health Department said.

The health department also said an additional nine county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and there was a total of nine new cases over the weekend. The health department is no longer making daily case number announcements on Saturdays and Sundays.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The health department said the additional cases brought the county’s total to 5,548.

In addition to the deaths, the total includes five county residents who are currently hospitalized with the disease and 111 who are recovering. Also, 5,338 county residents have recovered, the department said.

The health department noted that the state of Illinois started new COVID-19 vaccination phase on Monday that adds restaurant workers, construction trade works and religious leaders to those who are eligible for the vaccine.