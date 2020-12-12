 Skip to main content
Coles County reports a COVID-19 death, nine new cases Saturday
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Saturday reported the death of one additional county resident with COVID-19 and the identification of nine new laboratory confirmed cases of this coronavirus.

Regarding Saturday's COVID-19 figures, the health department reported that the total case count for Coles County since the pandemic began has increased to 3,851. That current total reportedly includes 16 hospitalized, 305 recovering, 3,464 recovered, and 66 deceased.

The health department also issued a reminder that free COVID-19 community testing will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Eastern Illinois University's Lantz Arena Fieldhouse. Drive-through and walk-up options for the testing will be provided during the event, which is being offered by EIU along with the county and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Preregistration and other information is available at eiu.edu/covid/testing.php.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 8,737 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 127 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 841,688 cases, including 14,176 deaths. As of Friday night, 5,048 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,072 patients were in the ICU and 627 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

