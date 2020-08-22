Coles County reports a total of 65 new COVID-19 cases for Friday, Saturday

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that a total of 65 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Friday and Saturday.
The health department reported that the total case count for Coles County as of Saturday is now 788, with six currently hospitalized, 475 recovered, 20 deceased, and 287 recovering. This total includes the 40 news cases identified on Friday and 25 on Saturday.
An Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) press release on Friday reported that 20 new counties are at the state warning level for COVID-19 case counts. The local health department reported that Coles County was not one of those 20 counties, but Coles County is experiencing some of the associated case and outbreak associations reported by IDPH in that release.
"IDPH noted some of the warning counties were experiencing cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars, sports camps, and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home. Cases connected to schools are also beginning to be reported.
"Public health officials are observing people not social distancing or using face coverings. Additionally, there are reports of individuals who are ill attributing their symptoms to allergies or other illnesses, or not being forthcoming about their symptoms or close contacts," the Coles County Health Department reported.
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.