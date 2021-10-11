 Skip to main content
Coles County reports additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported 148 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Oct. 2 and 8.

Coles County has seen a total of 7,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. To date, 7,625 have recovered, 206 are recovering, and 116 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported a total of 1,650,108 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 statewide since the start of the pandemic.

