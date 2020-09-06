 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County reports additional COVID-19 death
0 comments
alert top story

Coles County reports additional COVID-19 death

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Sunday announced the death of an additional Coles County resident with COVID-19.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one in this very difficult time," the health department reported in a prepared statement.

The health department also reported that eight additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Sunday. The total case count for Coles County is now 1,166, with 10 currently hospitalized, 824 recovered, 23 deceased, and 309 recovering.

"Remember to wear masks, social distance, wash your hands, and stay home when you are ill to assist in slowing the spread of COVID-19 virus," the health department reported.

Coles County reportedly has 328 cases per 100,000 for Aug. 23-29, with the state target being less than 50 per 100,000; and the county reportedly has a positivity rate of 8.5%, with the target being less than or equal to 8%. Information on Coles County level COVID-19 risk metrics is posted at https://dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=Coles.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois Public Health releases updated COVID data

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News