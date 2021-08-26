Coles County reports additional COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Thursday reported the death of an additional Coles County resident with COVID-19.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends," the health department reported. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loves one in this very difficult time."

In addition, the health department reported that 31 additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Thursday in the county, 34 on Wednesday, and 37 on Tuesday. The new cases have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 6,625. The total currently consists of 6,283 recovered, 238 recovering and 104 deceased.

"Coles County is experiencing an extraordinary increase in positive COVID-19 cases," the health department reported. "Wear your mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, get vaccinated."

