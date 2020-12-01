Coles County reports an additional 35 COVID-19 cases

The following data have been released by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

CHARLESTON — An additional 35 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Coles County Health Department in a statement said the newly reported cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 3,481.

Of those, 20 people are hospitalized, 906 are recovering, 2,497 have recovered and 58 are deceased, the news release said.

Illinois public health officials also on Tuesday announced 12,542 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, a significant jump after several days of lower numbers.

Officials have voiced cautious optimism over the past week about a flattening of statewide coronavirus numbers after weeks of steady growth, and the higher number of cases reported on Tuesday is likely due, at least in part, to a testing lag over the holiday weekend.

The daily case count was last above 10,000 on Thanksgiving Day and has been below 8,000 since Friday.

