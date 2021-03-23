Coles County reports an additional 8 COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Eight more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,507, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

The release said the total includes four county residents who are currently hospitalized with the disease and 101 who are recovering. Also, 5,309 have recovered and 93 are deceased, it said.

The release also said COVID-19 vaccinations are continuing for those who are eligible with the state’s current vaccination phases.

It included a reminder that email registration is available for notification of when vaccinations are available.

It said the email should be sent to covid19@co.coles.il.us and include the registering person’s name, any underlying medical conditions and phone number.

Also in the release, health department officials urged continued following of precautions to limit the virus’ spread, including use of face masks and social distancing and frequent hand washing.

