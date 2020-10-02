 Skip to main content
Coles County reports an additional COVID-19 death, raised warning level
Coles County reports an additional COVID-19 death, raised warning level

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has announced that an additional resident with COVID-19 has died and that the state has raised the coronavirus warning level for the county.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends," the health department reports. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loves one in this very difficult time."

The health department also reported that 16 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in Coles County. These new figures reportedly have brought the total case count for Coles County to 1,608, with 10 currently hospitalized 1,420 recovered, 32 deceased, and 146 recovering.

In addition, the health department reported that Coles County's COVID-19 risk metrics level has been moved into the state's orange warning level. Orange indicates there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.

Coles County reportedly had 226 cases per 100,000 for the week of Sept. 20-26, with the state target being less than 50 per 100,000, and the county's positivity rate had been 8.6% then, with the target being less than or equal to 8%.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

