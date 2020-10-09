 Skip to main content
Coles County reports another COVID-19 death
CHARLESTON —  Coles County health officials Thursday reported another resident has died from COVID-19.

The latest death brings the county's total since the pandemic started to 36.

In addition, the Coles County Health Department reported 9 more cases of coronavirus. To date, the county has reported 1,673 positive cases, 1,501 of which have recovered, five remain hospitalized and 131 are recovering.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 3,059 new confirmed COVID cases among 72,491 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 4.2 percent as 32 more virus-related deaths were reported.

