Coles County reports another COVID death, 13 new cases

CHARLESTON — Health officials announced Wednesday a man in his 70s is the latest Coles County death linked to COVID-19.

The death brings the county’s total to 92 since the start of the pandemic a year ago.

The Coles County Health Department also reported 13 more positive cases. To date, there have been 5,348 positive cases, with 5,145 having recovered, 110 recovering and one hospitalized.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Local officials continue to note the limited supply of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The statewide COVID-19 case positivity rate was 2.4% Wednesday for the fifth consecutive day.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,104 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 44 additional deaths. To date, there have 20,626 deaths statewide and more than 1.1 million positive cases.