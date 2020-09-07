Coles County reports COVID-19 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Sunday announced the death of an additional Coles County resident with COVID-19.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one in this very difficult time," the health department reported in a prepared statement.

The health department also reported that eight additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Sunday. The total case count for Coles County is now 1,166, with 10 currently hospitalized, 824 recovered, 23 deceased, and 309 recovering.

"Remember to wear masks, social distance, wash your hands, and stay home when you are ill to assist in slowing the spread of COVID-19 virus," the health department reported.

Coles County reportedly has 328 cases per 100,000 for Aug. 23-29, with the state target being less than 50 per 100,000; and the county reportedly has a positivity rate of 8.5%, with the target being less than or equal to 8%.