Coles County reports COVID-19 death
top story
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Sunday announced the death of an additional Coles County resident with COVID-19.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one in this very difficult time," the health department reported in a prepared statement.

The health department also reported that eight additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Sunday. The total case count for Coles County is now 1,166, with 10 currently hospitalized, 824 recovered, 23 deceased, and 309 recovering.

"Remember to wear masks, social distance, wash your hands, and stay home when you are ill to assist in slowing the spread of COVID-19 virus," the health department reported.

Coles County reportedly has 328 cases per 100,000 for Aug. 23-29, with the state target being less than 50 per 100,000; and the county reportedly has a positivity rate of 8.5%, with the target being less than or equal to 8%. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 1,403 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, including five additional confirmed deaths. The Coles County death wasn't among the five.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 249,580 cases, including 8,171 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5 is 4.04%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,496 specimens for a total of 4,418,372.

As of Saturday night, 1,504 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 356 patients were in the ICU and 134 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.  

