Coles County reports death of additional resident due to COVID-19, total case count tops 1,000

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19 as the total case count tops 1,000 for the county.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends," the health department reported. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one in this very difficult time."

The health department's announcement for Monday also reported that 20 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in Coles County. That has brought the total case count for the county to 1,005, with nine currently hospitalized, 672 recovered, 21 deceased, and 303 recovering.

Community members are advised to remember to wear masks, social distance, wash their hands, and stay home when they are ill to assist in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

