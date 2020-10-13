Coles County reports death of resident with COVID-19

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department announced late Tuesday afternoon that an additional Coles County resident with COVID-19 has died.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends," the health department said. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loves one in this very difficult time."

In addition, the health department reported that eight additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Tuesday. That new number has brought the case count for Coles County to 1,729, with one currently hospitalized, 1,566 recovered, 37 deceased, and 125 recovering.

Community members are encouraged by the health department to cover their nose and mouth with a mask when out in public, wash their hands frequently with soap and water, get their flu shots, and keep at least 6 feet of distance between them and others.