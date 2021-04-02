 Skip to main content
Coles County reports eight new COVID-19 cases
CORONAVIRUS

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Friday that eight new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county.

According to the health department, the new laboratory confirmed cases have increased the total case count for the county to 5,576 since the beginning of the pandemic. The total currently consists of five hospitalized, 47 recovering, 5,430 recovered, and 94 deceased.

The health department reported that it is continuing to vaccinate those ages 16 or older who live or work in Coles County. The department noted that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only one approved for ages 16 and older, but Coles County does not have the Pfizer vaccine at this time. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccines are approved for those ages 18 and older.

Community members are encouraged to watch for health department press releases next week for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,235 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 24 additional deaths. Currently, the state is reporting a total of 1,251,346 cases, including 21,349 deaths, since the pandemic began.

