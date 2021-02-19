 Skip to main content
Coles County reports four new COVID-19 cases
Coles County reports four new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Friday that four additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county.

According to the health department, the new figures reportedly have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,238. The total consists of six currently hospitalized, 139 recovering, 5,004 recovered, and 89 deceased.

The health department also reported that COVID-19 vaccine first doses will be limited in the next couple of weeks. When vaccine is available for first doses, the health department will share this information on social media and its CodeRED alerts.

The health department thanks community members for their patience and encourages them to continuing wearing masks, washing their hands frequently, and watching their distance as they wait for vaccines to become available.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,219 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 63 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 1,170,902 cases, including 20,192 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

