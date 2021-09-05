 Skip to main content
Coles County reports 'high volume' of COVID cases, 317 for the week

MATTOON — The Coles County Health Department reported Saturday evening that it is experiencing a "high volume" of COVID-19 cases and related phone calls, including 317 cases that were identified during the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 4.

According to the health department, the 33 additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases that were identified Saturday increased Coles County's total confirmed COVID-19 case count to 6,980. The total consists of 6,531 recovered, 105 deceased and 344 active cases.

Cumberland School District cancels classes amid rising COVID cases

"If you have been notified your COVID-19 test result was positive, stay home and isolate. If you need medical care, call your provider, go to the nearest ER or call 911," the department said. "Contact tracers will call when we receive your test results in our electronic reporting system. We are currently monitoring over 500 close contacts in addition to our 344 positive cases. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

The health department is highly recommending that all community members get vaccinated, wear their masks, social distance and wash their hands. Vaccinations are available to all Illinoisans ages 12 and up by searching www.vaccines.gov, texting their ZIP code to 438829, or calling 1-800-232-0233.

"Help protect yourselves and your community from the high level of community spread occurring in Coles County," the health department said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

