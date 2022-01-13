Coles County reports one COVID-related death, 307 new cases

MATTOON - After four days of triple-digit positives cases of COVID-19, Coles County reported one COVID-related death, health officials said.
The Coles County Health Department reported 307 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, reflecting a trend of increasing positive cases across the state.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday said there had been 37,048 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 142 additional deaths.
Coles County has reported 12,317 cases since the pandemic began, including a total of 147 deaths.
The health department also reported that only 42.61% of Coles County residents are vaccinated, with 46.27% receiving at least one dose as of Jan. 12.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available by appointment only at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mattoon Walk In Clinic, 200 Dettro Drive. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Following the first dose, individuals will have to return on Feb. 5 to receive their second dose.
To schedule an appointment at the walk-in clinic, call (217) 238-3000.
