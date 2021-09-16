 Skip to main content
Coles County reports six additional COVID-19 deaths

When hospitals run out of beds or when staffing is low, healthcare professionals must determine which patients get treated first. 

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Thursday reported the deaths of six additional county residents with COVID-19.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends," the health department reported. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loves ones in this very difficult time."

In addition, the health department reported that a total of 163 new COVID-19 cases were identified Sept. 11-16 in Coles County. That total includes 27 new cases being identified on Thursday.

The health department reported that the new cases have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 7,361. The total consists of 6,972 recovered, 277 recovering, and 112 deceased.

"Wearing of masks indoors for vaccinated and unvaccinated is part of Gov. Pritzker's executive order. If you are having symptoms of COVID-19 like illness stay home," the health department reported.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

