Coles County reports six additional COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Wednesday reported six COVID-19 related deaths and 135 new coronavirus cases having been identified from Oct. 19-27.

In addition, the health department reported that Coles County's total laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case count since the pandemic began now stands at 8,209. That total includes the 23 cases that were identified on Wednesday. The total case count consists of 7,962 recovered, 119 recovering, and 128 deceased.

The health department reported that it is highly recommending all eligible residents get vaccinated. Information about vaccines and boosters is available at www.vaccines.gov.

It reported that 20,447 eligible Coles County residents, 40.18 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated and that the vaccination rate for the entire state is 71.21 percent.

