 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Coles County reports six additional COVID-19 related deaths

  • 0

A recent study shows Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is 90.7% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in kids ages 5 to 11.

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Wednesday reported six COVID-19 related deaths and 135 new coronavirus cases having been identified from Oct. 19-27. 

In addition, the health department reported that Coles County's total laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case count since the pandemic began now stands at 8,209. That total includes the 23 cases that were identified on Wednesday. The total case count consists of 7,962 recovered, 119 recovering, and 128 deceased.

The health department reported that it is highly recommending all eligible residents get vaccinated. Information about vaccines and boosters is available at www.vaccines.gov.

It reported that 20,447 eligible Coles County residents, 40.18 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated and that the vaccination rate for the entire state is 71.21 percent.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News