 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Coles County reports three additional COVID-19 deaths

  • 0

The Biden administration is making billions of dollars available to drugmakers to scale up domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines in the hopes of building capacity to produce an additional 1 billion shots per year to share with the world.

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Thursday reported three COVID-related deaths.

In addition, the health department reported 17 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Thursday. That follows the identification of a total of 82 new cases since Friday.

The health department reported that the new figures have increased Coles County's total COVID-19 case count since the pandemic began to 8,569. The total consists of 8,297 recovered, 132 deceased and 140 recovering.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News