Coles County reports three additional COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Thursday reported three COVID-related deaths.
In addition, the health department reported 17 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Thursday. That follows the identification of a total of 82 new cases since Friday.
The health department reported that the new figures have increased Coles County's total COVID-19 case count since the pandemic began to 8,569. The total consists of 8,297 recovered, 132 deceased and 140 recovering.
What to know about ‘mix-and-match’ COVID-19 vaccine boosters
What does this authorization actually mean right now?
What does the authorization mean for each type of vaccine recipient?
How conclusive is the study the FDA committee is basing their authorization partially on?
How does this authorization affect different age groups?
Is vaccine supply a concern?
Are the boosters a full or half-dose?
Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.