 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coles County reports two additional COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks about the state's reopening on June 2. 

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Wednesday that two additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county.

According to the health department, those new figures have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,903. The total consists of three current hospitalizations, 13 active recovering, 5,788 recovered, and 99 deaths. The county reported zero new cases on Tuesday.

The health department also reported that 15,597 eligible Coles County residents, 30.65% of the population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. It reported that 50.85% of Illinois' population has been fully vaccinated. Vaccinations are available to all Illinoisans age 12 and older.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 408 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 23 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 1,386,262 cases, including 22,997 deaths, since the pandemic began.

People are also reading…

Photos: New Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois service center in Mattoon

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois has moved its Mattoon service center into a newly constructed building in the Coles Centre business subdivision.

1 of 8
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Minnesota murder law at issue in ex-cop's appeal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News