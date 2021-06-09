Coles County reports two additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Wednesday that two additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county.
According to the health department, those new figures have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,903. The total consists of three current hospitalizations, 13 active recovering, 5,788 recovered, and 99 deaths. The county reported zero new cases on Tuesday.
The health department also reported that 15,597 eligible Coles County residents, 30.65% of the population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. It reported that 50.85% of Illinois' population has been fully vaccinated. Vaccinations are available to all Illinoisans age 12 and older.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 408 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 23 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 1,386,262 cases, including 22,997 deaths, since the pandemic began.