Coles County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Tuesday announced the deaths of two additional Coles County residents with COVID-19.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends," the health department reported. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved ones in this very difficult time."

The health department reported that the case county for Coles County since the pandemic began now stands at 15,344 total cases, including 172 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health website for Coles County updates is https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/data.html. Additional information regarding Coles County and COVID-19 can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available through the Coles County Health Department. Those who would like to schedule an appointment can call 217-348-0530, extension 225.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

