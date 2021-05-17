 Skip to main content
Coles County resident dies from COVID-19
CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department reported the new death from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The release said it brought the county total number of deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic to 96. The health department announced the county's 95th death on Thursday of last week after none were reported since March 29.

The release also said an additional seven county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. There were two new cases on Saturday and one on Sunday, the health department indicated.

The county’s total number of COVID-19 cases for the pandemic is now 5,841, the release said.

In addition to the deaths, the total includes four county residents who are hospitalized, 29 who are recovering from the disease and 5,712 who have recovered, it said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 946 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including six additional deaths. To date, the state has reported a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths.

Fully vaccinated people in Illinois will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations under new rules Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued Monday, putting the state in line with new federal guidance.

The change to the state mask mandate that went into effect more than a year ago comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out new guidelines Thursday that said people who are two weeks past their final coronavirus vaccine dose can safely resume most of their pre-pandemic activities without wearing a mask.

Officials also noted that more than 64% of those 18 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine. 

There is a mass vaccination clinic scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Registration for the clinic is available online at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/577593e1-506a-45e3-ac47-27fc8bfb88f6/.

