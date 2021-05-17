Coles County resident dies from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department reported the new death from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The release said it brought the county total number of deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic to 96. The health department announced the county's 95th death on Thursday of last week after none were reported since March 29.

The release also said an additional seven county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. There were two new cases on Saturday and one on Sunday, the health department indicated.

The county’s total number of COVID-19 cases for the pandemic is now 5,841, the release said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}