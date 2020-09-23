Coles County Road 1000N construction work planned

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Construction work on a section of Coles County Road 1000N in the northwest part of the county is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

The Coles County Highway Department in a statement said that the work on this road, also known as County Highway 18, will take place from the intersection with Cooks Mills Road west to the intersection with Illinois Route 121 at Coles Station.

Work on this road, located approximately 2 miles north of Mattoon, is scheduled to be completed in approximately two weeks, weather permitting. This project includes placing asphalt shoulders with rumble strips and pavement marking.

The work will be constructed under traffic, which will require one lane traffic with flaggers. The highway department advised motorists that travel times will be increased during construction hours. Lanes will be opened after construction hours. The department reported that the county regrets any inconvenience caused by this construction, but the safer conditions will justify this short inconvenience.