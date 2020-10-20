Coles County sees 10 additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 10 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Coles County Health Department announced on Tuesday.
A news release from the department said the new positive cases for the disease caused by the coronavirus brings the county’s total to 1,871.
Of those, nine people are hospitalized, 178 are recovering, 1,646 have recovered and 38 are deceased, the release said.
In the release, health department officials noted that Illinois is seeing an increases in COVID-19 and those are being monitored for possible further restrictions and mitigations.
It said information from the Illinois Department of Public Health on the county’s COVID-19 rates is available online at dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics?regionID=6.
