Coles County sees 102 COVID-19 cases, new single-day high

The FDA’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will then meet to offer advice as to how the vaccine should be distributed in future rounds within the population.

“Federal officials have told us that these first doses will be shipped out to states within 24 hours of approval and Illinois is prepared to quickly get this vaccine to our frontline health care workforce,” Pritzker said.

Still, Pritzker said, it will be months before the vaccine is available to the general population. Health care workers and long-term care residents will be prioritized to receive the initial doses, per the state’s vaccine plan.

“That means that an awful lot of people are still going to be needing to wear masks and socially distance and they're going to need to follow the mitigations and treat it as if the vaccine doesn't exist for them because it hasn't been manufactured yet to supply it to them,” he said. “So that means we're going to see continued infections and continued hospitalizations, ICUs, ventilators and ultimately deaths.”

The state also reported 9,420 new confirmed or probable cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 832,951 cases with 14,050 deaths among more than 11.5 million test results reported. There were 104,448 results reported Friday for a one-day positivity rate of 9.1 percent.