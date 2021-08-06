 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 103 new COVID-19 cases for the week

The latest numbers show COVID cases have climbed to six-month high in the U.S. The seven-day average of new cases is nearing 95,000. The delta variant has driven cases up nearly five times compared to a month ago. The Biden administration said seven states Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi make up about half of the country's cases and hospitalizations in the last week. Those states have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. and highest levels of community transmission.

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that 103 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified for the week of July 31-Aug. 6.

The number of weekly cases reported by the health department has continued to climb throughout mid-summer from 63 for July 24-30, 35 for July 17-23, 22 for July 10-16, 10 for July 3-9, and three for June 26-July 2.

"Coles County Health Department is highly recommending the following: wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands, and get vaccinated," the department reported. "If you are experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms, you need to stay at home and get tested."

According to the health department, the total number of positive cases in Coles County since the pandemic began has increased to 6,160. The total consists of 5,938 recovered, 121 recovering, and 101 deceased.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 16,742 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 64 additional deaths since reporting on July 30.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

