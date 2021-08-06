Coles County sees 103 new COVID-19 cases for the week

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that 103 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified for the week of July 31-Aug. 6.

The number of weekly cases reported by the health department has continued to climb throughout mid-summer from 63 for July 24-30, 35 for July 17-23, 22 for July 10-16, 10 for July 3-9, and three for June 26-July 2.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Coles County Health Department is highly recommending the following: wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands, and get vaccinated," the department reported. "If you are experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms, you need to stay at home and get tested."

According to the health department, the total number of positive cases in Coles County since the pandemic began has increased to 6,160. The total consists of 5,938 recovered, 121 recovering, and 101 deceased.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 16,742 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 64 additional deaths since reporting on July 30.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.