Coles County sees 11 new COVID-19 cases since weekend

CHARLESTON — Eleven more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last three days, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the additional cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus included five new cases on Monday. It said there were two cases on Sunday and four on Saturday.

The release said the additional cases brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,615.

Of those, two county residents are currently hospitalized and 55 are recovering from the disease, the release said. It also said 5,464 have recovered and 94 are deceased.

The release also said Coles County’s daily test positivity rate for COVID-19 is 2.7% as of Friday. The rate for the state region that includes Coles County is 2.5%, it said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,433 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths.

Currently, the IDPH is reporting a total of 1,282,205 cases, including 21,523 deaths.

