 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees 11 new COVID-19 cases since weekend
0 comments
alert top story

Coles County sees 11 new COVID-19 cases since weekend

{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Fauci explains the efficacy of the current vaccines against COVID-19 variants

CHARLESTON — Eleven more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last three days, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the additional cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus included five new cases on Monday. It said there were two cases on Sunday and four on Saturday.

Historian to address Eastern Illinois University group considering Douglas Hall name change

The release said the additional cases brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,615.

Of those, two county residents are currently hospitalized and 55 are recovering from the disease, the release said. It also said 5,464 have recovered and 94 are deceased.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Mattoon man sentenced to prison because of probation violations

The release also said Coles County’s daily test positivity rate for COVID-19 is 2.7% as of Friday. The rate for the state region that includes Coles County is 2.5%, it said.

Man in prison for Mattoon attack gets more time for other offenses

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,433 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths.

Currently, the IDPH is reporting a total of 1,282,205 cases, including 21,523 deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MKE distillery cheers return of tailgating with L Flag bourbon

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News