Coles County sees 11 new COVID-19 cases
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

Coles County sees 11 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 11 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,467.

Of those, five county residents are currently hospitalized and 175 are recovering from the disease, the release said. It said 5,194 have recovered and 93 are deceased.

The release also included a reminder that county residents who qualify for the current phases for COVID-19 vaccinations can register by email for notifications of when the vaccine is available.

It said the email should be sent to covid19@co.coles.il.us and include the registering person’s name, any underlying medical conditions and phone number.

Also according to the release vaccination information is available online from the Illinois Department of Public Health at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-distribution.

Health department officials also urged the continued following of precautions such as wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing, the release said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,655 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 17 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting 1,213,765 cases, including 20,988 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 10-16, 2021 is 2.6%.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

