Coles County sees 11 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 11 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,467.

Of those, five county residents are currently hospitalized and 175 are recovering from the disease, the release said. It said 5,194 have recovered and 93 are deceased.

The release also included a reminder that county residents who qualify for the current phases for COVID-19 vaccinations can register by email for notifications of when the vaccine is available.

It said the email should be sent to covid19@co.coles.il.us and include the registering person’s name, any underlying medical conditions and phone number.

Also according to the release vaccination information is available online from the Illinois Department of Public Health at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-distribution.

Health department officials also urged the continued following of precautions such as wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing, the release said.