Coles County sees 11 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Another 11 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Friday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,171.

Of those, six county residents are currently hospitalized, 169 are recovering, 4,907 have recovered and 89 are deceased, the release said.

Also in the release, health department officials urged continue use of face masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing and other precautions against the virus while waiting for more COVID-19 vaccine to become available.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,598 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday of 103,009 test results, with an additional 32 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,910 COVID-19 patients were reported to be in the hospital. Of those, 437 patients were in intensive care unit beds and 211 were on ventilators.

The state reported a total of 1.15 million cases of COVID-19 from 17 million total test results, and 19,873 total deaths since the pandemic started.

