Coles County sees 12 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Twelve more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.
The additional cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,360, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.
The case total includes two county residents who are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 121 who are recovering from the disease, the news release said.
It also said 5,145 county residents have recovered while 92 are have died from the disease.
Also in the release, health department officials again included a reminder about the currently limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine. It said announcements will be made when vaccination clinics are scheduled.