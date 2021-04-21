Coles County sees 13 new COVID-19 cases, case rate increasing

CHARLESTON — An additional 13 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and officials say rates of the disease in the county are increasing.

A news release Wednesday from the Coles County Health Department said the county’s latest daily positive test rate, as of Sunday, was 8.1%. The rate for the state region that includes Coles County is 2.2%, the release said.

The release said just more than 23% of county residents have now been vaccinated against COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. It noted that all people age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.