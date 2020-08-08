You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees 13 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert

Coles County sees 13 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Thirteen additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Coles County Health Department announced the additional cases Saturday and indicated that the county's total number of cases since the coronavirus pandemic began is now 482.

The announcement came two days after the Illinois Department of Public Health moved the county to a higher warning level because of the recent increase in cases.

The county had its highest one-day total of new cases, 25, last week and there were an additional 21 on Friday, according to the health department.

A news release from the health department said the county's caseload includes six people who are hospitalized and 115 people who are recovering. Also, 342 have recovered and there have been 19 deaths in the county from the disease, it said.

The release also the practice of prevention methods known as the "three Ws": wearing face masks, watching distance or social distancing and washing hands.

0 comments
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Financial aid keeps students afloat during coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News