Coles County sees 13 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Thirteen additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Coles County Health Department announced the additional cases Saturday and indicated that the county's total number of cases since the coronavirus pandemic began is now 482.

The announcement came two days after the Illinois Department of Public Health moved the county to a higher warning level because of the recent increase in cases.

The county had its highest one-day total of new cases, 25, last week and there were an additional 21 on Friday, according to the health department.

A news release from the health department said the county's caseload includes six people who are hospitalized and 115 people who are recovering. Also, 342 have recovered and there have been 19 deaths in the county from the disease, it said.

The release also the practice of prevention methods known as the "three Ws": wearing face masks, watching distance or social distancing and washing hands.

