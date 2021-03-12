 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees 13 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert top story

Coles County sees 13 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An additional 13 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Friday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,430, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

Charleston police see changes from COVID-19, more during 2020

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Of those, seven county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease and 136 are recovering, the news release said. Also, 5,194 have recovered and 93 county residents have died from the disease, it said.

Watch now: State appropriations include several projects on I-57, elsewhere in Coles County

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,763 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 39 additional deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker says Illinois can meet Biden COVID vaccination plan

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News