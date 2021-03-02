Coles County sees 13 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 13 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 5,335.
Of those, three county residents are currently hospitalized, 104 are recovering from the disease, 5,137 have recovered and 91 are decease, the release said.
Also in the release, health department officials included a reminder about limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to local health departments throughout Illinois. It said announcements will be made when vaccination clinics become available.
Cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease as the statewide seven-day rolling case positivity rate remained at 2.4% Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,577 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 of 56,181 test results reported, including 47 additional deaths.
Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered reached its highest to date at 80,416 doses. On Monday, 61,061 doses were administered in Illinois. As of Monday night, a total of 2.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including 324,827 for long-term care facilities.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that one in six Illinois residents have received the first dose of the vaccine. A total of 6.8% of the population has received both doses.
IDPH said by Wednesday it expects to receive 83,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which received Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the weekend.
More than 90% of the 83,000 doses of the new vaccine will be distributed to mass vaccination sites throughout the state, according to a news release.
The new doses are in addition to the approximately 288,000 doses the federal government allocated to the state this week. Chicago also receives its own allocation of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government.