Coles County sees 14 additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 14 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 4,934.

Of those, nine county residents are currently hospitalized, 165 are recovering, 4,677 have recovered and 83 are deceased, the news release said.

The state’s seven-day rolling case positivity rate stood at 4.6% Tuesday, the 18th consecutive day that figure has dropped, and the lowest mark it has reached since Oct. 14.

The state reported 3,667 new and probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday out of 69,285 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.

State officials reported 87 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 18,883 deaths.

Improving state numbers have led to Regions 8 and 9, which include DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in the Chicago suburbs, being cleared to move to Tier 1.

Only Region 4 in the Metro East area on the Missouri border remained in stricter Tier 2 mitigations as of Tuesday, meaning indoor service is not allowed at bars or restaurants.