Coles County sees 14 additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 14 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 4,934.
Of those, nine county residents are currently hospitalized, 165 are recovering, 4,677 have recovered and 83 are deceased, the news release said.
The state’s seven-day rolling case positivity rate stood at 4.6% Tuesday, the 18th consecutive day that figure has dropped, and the lowest mark it has reached since Oct. 14.
The state reported 3,667 new and probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday out of 69,285 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.
State officials reported 87 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 18,883 deaths.
Improving state numbers have led to Regions 8 and 9, which include DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in the Chicago suburbs, being cleared to move to Tier 1.
Only Region 4 in the Metro East area on the Missouri border remained in stricter Tier 2 mitigations as of Tuesday, meaning indoor service is not allowed at bars or restaurants.
Coles County officials noted in their release that all the county’s current appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations are full and no new registrations are currently being taken.
It said updates on vaccine availability and vaccination locations will be provided when available.
Illinois entered Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Monday, making the vaccine available to residents age 65 and older as well as frontline non-health care essential workers.
The state announced Tuesday that it would be adding Hy-Vee pharmacies to its list of locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the public, joining Walgreens and Jewel-Osco. The announcement brings the state’s current number of public vaccination sites to 278.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an estimated 3.2 million people are eligible to receive a vaccine under Phase 1B.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.