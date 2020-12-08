Coles County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases; State positivity rate drops below 10%

The following data have been released by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

CHARLESTON — An additional 14 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 3,675.

Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, 297 are recovering, 3,304 have recovered and 64 are deceased, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that the state’s COVID-19 case positivity rate fell below 10% for the first time in a month.

IDPH said 7,910 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease out of 95,825 tests performed, for a single-day positivity rate of 8.3%. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate dropped to 9.9%, the lowest rate recorded since Nov. 6.

That raised the total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began over the 800,000 mark, to 804,174 out of more than 11.2 million tests performed.

IDPH also reported 145 additional deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois to 13,487.