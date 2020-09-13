 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
Coles County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

CHARLESTON — An additional 14 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county Health Department announced Sunday.

A news release from the department said the new cases bring the county's total for the disease caused by the coronavirus to 1,280.

Of those, six people are hospitalized, 174 are recovering and 1,075 have recovered and there have been 25 deaths of county residents from the disease, according to the release.

The release also said the county remains at the state "orange" warning level. The county's rate of positive tests is 8.7% while the target rate is 8% or less, it said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 1,462 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 261,371 cases, including 8,309 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 6-12 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,890 specimens for a total of 4,735,866.

