Coles County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Fourteen more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 5,521.

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized and 112 are recovering from the disease, the news release said. It said 5,312 have recovered and 93 are deceased.

The release also said vaccinations continue for those in the current state COVID-19 vaccination phases.

Registration for vaccine notifications is available by sending an email to covid19@co.coles.il.us, the release said. It said the email should include the registering person’s name, birthdate, any underlying medical conditions and phone number.

The release also said vaccination information from the Illinois Department of Public Health is available online at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-distribution.

